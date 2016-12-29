Howland man remains in jail following stabbing

HOWLAND – A local man remains behind bars following an early morning stabbing of a Passadumkeag man. Ralph Nason, 55, has been charged with Class B Aggravated Assault, Class D Terrorizing and Class E Failure to Sign a Ticket after he allegedly stabbed David Pelkey of Passadumkeag following a dispute on Saturday, December 17. Police originally responded to Pelkey’s Passadumkeag home at 12:30 a.m. along with Lincoln Ambulance personnel. Pelkey had been stabbed in the shoulder and abdomen but was conscious and coherent. “The victim was clear minded about what had occurred,” Maine State Trooper Toral Nelson said, stating he was upset but able to calm down enough to describe who had attacked him.

RSU 67 board repeals board declared vacancy policy

LINCOLN – It will be up to voters in the individual towns that comprise Regional School Unit 67 to decide what to do with board members with several unexcused absences. The board unanimously voted on Dec. 21 to repeal its policy on board-declared vacancies caused by absenteeism. According to the old policy, board members with three straight unexcused absences would be notified, as would the town they represent, that the board would consider declaring the seat vacant. At a subsequent meeting, the board member would be permitted to state their case before the board, which would vote on declaring a seat vacant. The policy did not apply for board members elected from a town that had a town charter in place.

Lincoln-Winn recycling prompts ‘Keag review of rubbish removal

MATTAWAMKEAG – Citing a recent NEWS article about the Lincoln-Winn recycling agreement, and concerns from residents, one selectman suggested the town look at its current waste removal program as an area with an opportunity to save tax dollars. Selectman Terry Thompson spoke during the Other Business forum of Monday night’s regular meeting, first about finding alternatives to removing scrap metal from the town and then about the rubbish removal service the town currently uses.

Joey Dunn honored by Howland for service as selectman

HOWLAND – Friends and family gathered here last week to honor a former selectman turned town employee. The gathering even featured a written note from the honoree's parents following an early election win. Joey Dunn, who last month accepted a position on the town's public works crew, was honored for his 27 years of service as a town selectman during Howland's annual holiday party on Dec. 23 at the town office. Town Manager David Wilson presented Dunn with a plaque honoring Dunn for his service as selectman, also noting that he would continue to serve the town on the public works department.

Area businessman credited for saving lives in early morning fire

PASSADUMKEAG – Trey Miller of Trey Miller’s Seasonal Services was up early Tuesday morning plowing the parking lot of the Sand Hill Apartments on Caribou Road. An overnight wintery mix had left driving conditions treacherous both in driveways and on the streets. In the next few moments, Miller’s fast response and concern for the residents at the complex has the town’s fire chief calling him a hero. “Trey Miller evacuated all these apartments,” Passadumkeag Fire Chief Nick Rossignol said following the 5 a.m. building fire. “He saved them and called this in. He deserves a lot of credit.” Rossignol said Miller heard an alarm and saw smoke. He then entered the building, which was quickly filling with smoke, got everyone out safely and then double checked every apartment.

Howland to have 24/7 emergency staffing in January

HOWLAND – Residents of Howland can rest a little easier at night beginning next month as the fire and ambulance service will officially be staffed around the clock. Beginning January 2, 2017, the Howland fire station will have 24-hour paramedic and fire coverage, after five more emergency personnel were added to the roster. “They all come with a ton of experience,” Fire Chief Josh McNally said, standing next to a stack of sheet rock and wood that will be used to build a bunk area at the station. Paramedics and firefighters from Dover-Foxcroft, Bangor, Millinocket and Lincoln will ensure faster response times to emergencies in Howland’s coverage area. During down time, the team will perform duties at the firehouse. The increase in staffing will not incur any additional costs to the town’s residents, as the payroll will be covered by the proceeds of the ambulance service.

Millinocket Town Council special presentation focuses on downtown

MILLINOCKET—While many of us who are over the half-century mark can remember when Penobscot Avenue was a busy shopping mecca with storefronts that were once filled; but that hasn’t been the case in the past 30 years. Today, many of those stores are vacant, empty, or simply gone. Much of the downtown area generally referred to as “main street” left the business sector as the mill began closing operations and people left town to find work elsewhere. It has been a point of contention to see businesses and the community thrive once again as it did in the golden days. While that probably won’t happen in the short term, turning left at the stoplight off Central Avenue and coming into town through the business alternate route 11 could once again attract not only the locals, but tourists, too. But first for that to happen, there will have to be a reason to make a left onto Penobscot Avenue and Fred Michaud working with the Katahdin Tourism and Partnership (KTP) aims to make that a reality. Michaud presented a case to the Millinocket Town Council at the regular council meeting on Thursday, December 22.

Three snowmobilers rescued after overnight search

INDIAN PURCHASE 3—Three women were safely located Monday following an overnight search involving the Maine Warden Service after they became separated while snowmobiling from a Smith Pond camp north of Millinocket. According to a press release issued by Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service, the women became separated after going snowmobiling on Christmas night while they were staying at a camp at Smith Pond in Indian Purchase 3. The women, Dorothy Gould of Glenburn, Valerie Morrow of Garland and Alice Meadow of Texas, were all in their 50s and 60s. They were heading from Smith Pond to Kokadjo when one of their sleds became stuck near Penobscot Pond in Township 1 Range 11 between Millinocket and Kokadjo. Gould left the two other women departing on her snowmobile in an attempt to find help when she became lost. Gould made her way to the north end of Baxter State Park but ran out of gas near Nesowadnehunk Field Campground. MacDonald noted none of the woman had extra gas or emergency supplies with them. Maine Warden Service was notified early Monday morning and began an “intensive” search around 2:30 a.m. amidst concern about the women’s safety because of below zero temperatures and an impending storm as well as thin ice and open water in the area.

Man facing host of charges from alleged Smith Pond burglary

INDIAN PURCHASE 3/MILLINOCKET—A 33-year old Millinocket man who has multiple prior felony convictions is facing a multitude of charges in connection with an alleged burglary last week at a Smith Pond residence and ensuing high-speed chase when he is accused of leading officers from multiple agencies along icy roads through a Millinocket neighborhood before crashing into a snowbank on the Stacyville Road. Jason Cummings is charged with one count each of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and operating an unregistered vehicle stemming from the Dec. 19 incident. As of last week Cummings remained in custody at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on $50,000 bail. Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy stated Cummings is accused of burglarizing a residence on East Smith Pond Road in Indian Purchase 3 north of Millinocket. Around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, the female homeowner reported to authorities that she returned to her residence walking into its basement where she heard footsteps upstairs and realized someone was inside her home without her permission.

Stearns hires assistant principal

MILLINOCKET—Just in time to make it official, the Millinocket School Board approved the hiring of Christopher Gosselin to become the new assistant principal/athletic director at Stearns High School. The Board made the decision in a 4-0 vote on Tuesday, December 20 at the Warrant meeting. School Board member Jeffrey Gordon was absent when the vote was taken. “It’s an honor to be able to be having a part in this team,” Gosselin remarked shortly after the confirmation of his hiring. “It’s good to get back into education.” Gosselin comes from a diverse background that includes the educational field as a teacher and assistant principal, and headmaster with several school systems. Currently, Gosselin lives in Lisbon Falls but is looking for appropriate housing during the transition period.

Local man facing three charges after erratic vehicle complaint

MILLINOCKET—A complaint about an erratically operating vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Millinocket led to three charges against a Millinocket man after police stopped the vehicle, which allegedly had illegally attached plates, a stolen registration sticker and was without insurance. Randolph “Randy” Bourgoin III, 29, was charged with attaching false plates, failure to provide evidence of insurance and possession of stolen property, stemming from the Dec. 14 incident that was investigated by Officer David Cram of the Millinocket Police Department. Based on incident details provided by the Millinocket Police Department, that day Cram received information about a vehicle that, according to the complainant, looked like it was going 100 mph in a 25-mph zone while throwing snow and debris as it accelerated. The vehicle was described as a large white Chevrolet pick-up truck with black stripes and a snowmobile in its bed. Cram located a vehicle matching that description as it turned onto Central Street from Katahdin Avenue. He initiated a traffic stop a few moments later on Penobscot Avenue and identified its driver as Bourgoin. During the stop, Bourgoin was unable to produce the vehicle’s current registration, and Cram determined the vehicle allegedly had illegally attached plates, which displayed a current 2017 registration sticker, and the truck was not insured.

Bryant Davis honored as employee of the year

MILLINOCKET—It is one thing to be recognized by a company as their “employee of the year”; actually, it is quite an honor. Just ask Bryant “Bubba” Davis who received the award at the Stearns Assisted Living Christmas party on Thursday, December 22. It is perhaps even sweeter when the recognition comes through your peers. Nutritional Director for Eastern Area on Aging presented the award to Davis at the gala Christmas event where he got to share it with those he knows best: the ones he works with, day in and day out. Davis, however, did not earn the award on his own. At least that’s what he will tell you. Although feted by the Eastern Area on Aging for his hard work and dedication, not only this year, but also for the many years that Davis has overseen the work done by the agency and his co-workers. “It means a lot to me,” Davis said upon receiving the award. “It’s a team effort. I am humbled and grateful.” Davis oversees a crew of 15 volunteers and he sees this award as much of theirs as it is his.





